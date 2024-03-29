RH Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for RH in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s FY2027 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.07.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $347.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $268.20. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

