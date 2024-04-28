KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,615,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

