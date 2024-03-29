Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.87 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

