Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Alarm.com worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Alarm.com by 10.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $3,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,532 shares of company stock valued at $8,116,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

