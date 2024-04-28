Heritage Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $240.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

