Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,310 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 2.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $55,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK remained flat at $156.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

