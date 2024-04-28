Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.51 million and approximately $158,762.84 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000504 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $168,909.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

