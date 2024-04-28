NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,542.89 or 1.00011858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012582 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00105479 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

