Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,171,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,835,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

