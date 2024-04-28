Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 615.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.73. 577,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

