RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after acquiring an additional 248,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in RXO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,965,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after purchasing an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in RXO by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,452,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in RXO by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 646,540 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 372,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 484.12, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $19,350,908.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,769,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,689,717 shares of company stock valued at $54,468,072. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

