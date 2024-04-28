Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.47. 219,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,466. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.79 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

