Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.58. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1,439 shares trading hands.

Intchains Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $514.49 million and a PE ratio of -215.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

