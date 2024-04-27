Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA URA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,688,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,646. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.02. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.