Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

