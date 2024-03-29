Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

OXM opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

