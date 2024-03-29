First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

