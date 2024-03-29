Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 6.7%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.15. 2,575,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,923,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $687.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 1,960,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 1,120,508 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.