Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $551,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

