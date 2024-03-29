Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 680 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 8,175,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

