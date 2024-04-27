SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,813,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 889,618 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $21.07.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 96,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 158,268,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057,112 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

