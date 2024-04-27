MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 8.2%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 6,117,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,769,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN are set to reverse split on Monday, April 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 29th.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

