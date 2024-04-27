Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 8%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.33 and last traded at $39.33. 179,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 564,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

