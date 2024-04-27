Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 453,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 131,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.05. 716,646 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

