WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.20

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 351089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

WisdomTree Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

