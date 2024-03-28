Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 52.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 167,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

