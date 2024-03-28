eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.82

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.82 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 1495276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

