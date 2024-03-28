Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $12.82 or 0.00018103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $7.68 billion and $165.68 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00132750 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 12.32110589 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 976 active market(s) with $189,305,347.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.