The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 124,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $72.41 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

