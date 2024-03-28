First National Corp MA ADV Buys 90,383 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.24% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,074,000 after purchasing an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 185,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,053,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 92,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $11.86 on Thursday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

