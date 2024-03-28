Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Noble Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $120.00 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

