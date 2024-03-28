Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Purchased by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the quarter. Davis Select International ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of Davis Select International ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 173,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08.

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

