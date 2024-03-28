Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Raised to $52.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:SU traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 1,608,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,711. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.