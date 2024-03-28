PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 38% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $185.44 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 204% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00017798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00134027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008571 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

