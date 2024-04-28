Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

