Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY24 guidance at $3.94-4.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.940-4.100 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $94.34 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.