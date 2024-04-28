Welltower (WELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its FY24 guidance at $3.94-4.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.940-4.100 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Welltower Price Performance
NYSE WELL opened at $94.34 on Friday. Welltower has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44.
Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
