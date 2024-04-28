Albany International (AIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.550-4.050 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albany International Price Performance

AIN opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

