Sung Lee Sells 6,008 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 382,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,218. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.
Check Out Our Latest Report on VIR
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.