Sung Lee Sells 6,008 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) CFO Sung Lee sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,419.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 382,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,218. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

