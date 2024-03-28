Julie McEwan Buys 27,856 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Mar 28th, 2024

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan acquired 27,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,014.08 ($6,336.51).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 26,386 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,013.34 ($6,335.57).
  • On Friday, December 29th, Julie McEwan purchased 21,740 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,000.20 ($6,318.97).

Hostmore Trading Down 3.8 %

MORE traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 17.50 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 109,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.21. Hostmore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.07 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32).

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

