Insider Selling: Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Sells 313,000 Shares of Stock

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris sold 313,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total value of £40,690 ($51,421.71).

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SNT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 12 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,221. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.35. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.44 ($0.23).

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

