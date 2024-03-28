Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $337.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,756. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.87 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day moving average of $298.71. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

