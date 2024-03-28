iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,056,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,680. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.