Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (EXCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXCH remained flat at $40.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21. Exchange Bankshares has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $44.50.
About Exchange Bankshares
