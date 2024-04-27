The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Up 6.1 %

GRC stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,410. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $875.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.49 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.