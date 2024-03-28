Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Sells £130,463.74 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.69), for a total value of £130,463.74 ($164,872.67).

Macfarlane Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MACF stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,495. The stock has a market cap of £215.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.88.

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

