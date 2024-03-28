Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rises By 158.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

