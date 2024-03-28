Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Rises By 158.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Harbour Energy Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.48. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.17.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
