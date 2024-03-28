Scotiabank Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$29.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.04.

Air Canada stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,176. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9514107 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

