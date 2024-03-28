Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 18.6% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $1,066.75 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.16 or 0.05030183 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00077463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,695,955,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,675,326,181 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

