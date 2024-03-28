SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Ian L. Edwards Sells 89,814 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$4,991,646.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.62 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.27.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

