SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Director Ian L. Edwards Sells 89,814 Shares

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) Director Ian L. Edwards sold 89,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$4,991,646.57.
SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$21.62 and a 12 month high of C$44.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.27.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
