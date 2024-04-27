Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $216.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.